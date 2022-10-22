Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 392,709 shares traded.

Xtract Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.42.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

