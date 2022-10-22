Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NetEase Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,643,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 1,416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Youdao by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Youdao by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

