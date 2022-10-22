Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.43.

YUM stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 152.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 60.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

