YUSD Stablecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $808.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005150 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $215.67 million and approximately $808.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.9915906 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $698.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

