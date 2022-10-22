ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $322,920.45 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00273445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00067781 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

