ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $283,530.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $157.63 million and $283,530.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

