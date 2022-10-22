Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Zimtu Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 50.21 and a current ratio of 52.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

