ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.44

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.96. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,476 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,376.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Featured Articles

