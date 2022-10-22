Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $80.25. 99,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,736,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 140.8% in the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.