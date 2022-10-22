ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 166.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.