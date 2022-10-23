10,200 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 169,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4,690.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 234,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

