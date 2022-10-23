1,071 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

