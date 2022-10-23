11,629 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $71.04.
