13,934 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in FMC by 40.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

