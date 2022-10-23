1,482 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HON opened at $182.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

