1,575 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at $935,757,698.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.3 %

MEDP stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

