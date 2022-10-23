15,900 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 350,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $16.27 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.