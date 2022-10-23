17,763 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

