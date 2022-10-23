25,000 Shares in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

