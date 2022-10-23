2,657 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 20,199,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

