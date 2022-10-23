3,694 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 97,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

