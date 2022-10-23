37Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $570.42 Million (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004034 BTC on exchanges. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $64,696.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 37Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

About 37Protocol

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 37Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 37Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.