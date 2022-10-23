3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 3.3 %

MMM traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.81. 3,342,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,354. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.