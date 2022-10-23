56,720 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

