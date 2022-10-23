6,079 Shares in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247,878 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

