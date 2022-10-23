7Pixels Price Reaches $4.13 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00021178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and approximately $26,296.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.28 or 0.27892611 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010894 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.13257627 USD and is up 14.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,672.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.