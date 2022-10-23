AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,380,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

