AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.88.
ABBV stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,275. The stock has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
