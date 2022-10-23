ABCMETA (META) Trading 43.5% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $138.95 million and approximately $19,318.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.95 or 1.00009707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003482 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00045516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005157 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00140143 USD and is up 22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,292.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.