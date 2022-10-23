Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

