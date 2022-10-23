Account Management LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 1.1% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

