Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Holdings Cut by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,773 shares during the period. Adaptive High Income ETF comprises about 4.7% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.75% of Adaptive High Income ETF worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,461 shares during the period.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AHHX stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

