Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $306.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

