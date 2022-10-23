Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

