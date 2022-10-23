Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

