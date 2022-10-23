Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

