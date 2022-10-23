Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.