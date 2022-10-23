Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 43,881 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

