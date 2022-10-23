Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 14,285 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

