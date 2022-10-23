aelf Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.48 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $65.93 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008884 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

