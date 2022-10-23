Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $291.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars.

