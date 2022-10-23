Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $480,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

