AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.55) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,260.00.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

