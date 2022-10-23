Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $158.30 million and $512,009.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,018,235 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

