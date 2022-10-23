Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $40.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007504 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,524,142 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,007,879 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

