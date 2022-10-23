Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LBTSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Almirall in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Almirall from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Price Performance

LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

