Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $112.60 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $112.60 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

