Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,458,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,113,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

