Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

AMAM stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.