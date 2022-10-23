American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.80

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and traded as low as $38.15. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 23,086 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

